Ontario reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Ontario is reporting 129 new cases of COVID-19 today and five more deaths.

There were 37 new cases in Toronto, 22 in Peel Region and 12 in Hamilton.

Those numbers are based on more than 13,600 tests completed over the previous day.

There are 127 patients in intensive care due to COVID-related critical illness and 81 patients on ventilators.

More than 92,000 doses of vaccines were administered in the previous day, for a total of more than 19.1 million.

Meanwhile, Canada’s largest airport is no longer splitting arriving international passengers into different customs lines based on their vaccination status.

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport announced last week it may be sorting travellers arriving from the U.S. or other international locations into vaccinated and partially or non-vaccinated queues.

But a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority says the practice has been discontinued as of Monday.

Beverly MacDonald says in a statement that the airport has determined separating vaccinated and partially or non-vaccinated travellers into different customs lines “results in minimal operational efficiencies.”

She says entry requirements related to vaccination status will now be enforced once a passenger reaches a customs officer.

Fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents are now able to forgo a 14-day quarantine when arriving in Canada from abroad.

