Ontario reports 1,316 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,316 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 428 new cases in Toronto, 244 in Peel Region, and 149 in York Region.

The province says that 1,212 more cases were resolved since Tuesday’s report.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 54,100 tests were completed since the last daily update.

Ontario reports that 35,264 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since Tuesday’s update.

A total of 978,797 doses of vaccine have been given in the province so far.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.