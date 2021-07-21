Ontario reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Ontario is reporting 135 new cases of COVID-19 today and four new deaths.

Of those new cases, 26 are in Toronto, 16 are in Peel Region, 13 are in Durham Region, 12 are in the Region of Waterloo, and 10 are in Middlesex-London.

There were nearly 20,800 tests completed in the previous day.

There are 145 people in intensive care in hospitals due to COVID-related critical illness and 70 patients are on ventilators.

Almost 140,500 vaccine doses were administered in the previous day.

A total of nearly 18.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been given out in the province.

