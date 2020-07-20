Ontario reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Ontario is reporting 135 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the virus today.
The total number of cases now stands at 37,739, which includes a death toll of 2,752.
There are 33,513 cases marked as resolved, with 106 such cases reported today.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada?
There have now been multiple days in a row where new cases have outpaced newly resolved cases.
The number of people in hospital, in intensive care and on a ventilator all rose in today’s report.
The Ministry of Health says it was able to complete more than 20,000 tests for COVID-19 in the previous day.
