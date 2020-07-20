Ontario reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker performs a test at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre, at the Etobicoke General Hospital, in Toronto, on April 21, 2020. The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 135 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the virus today.

The total number of cases now stands at 37,739, which includes a death toll of 2,752.

There are 33,513 cases marked as resolved, with 106 such cases reported today.

There have now been multiple days in a row where new cases have outpaced newly resolved cases.

The number of people in hospital, in intensive care and on a ventilator all rose in today’s report.

The Ministry of Health says it was able to complete more than 20,000 tests for COVID-19 in the previous day.

Large parts of Ontario moved to Stage 3 reopening on July 17, with restaurants allowed to serve eat-in customers. The Canadian Press

