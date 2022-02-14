Ontario is reporting 1,369 people in hospital with COVID-19, and 394 in ICU.

Not all hospitals report those figures from the weekends, but that’s down from 2,155 in hospital and 460 in intensive care a week ago.

Eight more COVID-19 deaths are being reported in the province today.

Ontario is reporting 1,765 new COVID-19 cases, but due to limits on testing the true number is likely higher.

The province is not tracking cases in schools, but five schools are closed due to COVID-19 operational reasons, and 278 schools are reporting student and staff absence rates of 30 per cent or higher.

