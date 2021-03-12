Ontario reports 1,371 new COVID-19 cases as vaccine pilot project expands to more pharmacies

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker prepares a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto, on Jan. 7, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 1,371 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 371 new cases in Toronto.

She says there are also 225 new cases in Peel Region, 111 in York Region and 109 in Hamilton.

The province also reports that 1,110 more cases of the novel coronavirus were resolved.

More than 64,600 tests were completed since Thursday’s update.

Ontario says that 43,503 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last daily report.

A total of 1,062,910 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province so far.

A pilot project offering COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies was expanding more broadly Friday.

Pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor and Kingston health units are offering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to residents between the ages of 60 to 64.

Justin Bates of the Ontario Pharmacists’ Association says interest in the pilot has been overwhelming.

Individual pharmacies are using their own booking systems and Bates says people should check online before calling due to high call volumes.

