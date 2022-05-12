Ontario is reporting 14 new deaths linked to COVID-19 today, after reporting 29 new deaths on Wednesday.

The province says there are 1,451 people hospitalized with the virus today, down from 1,528 the previous day.

The number of people in intensive care decreased slightly today to 175 from 176 the day before.

Health officials are also reporting 2,160 new infections detected by PCR testing, which is limited to certain groups.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.

Nearly 26 per cent of long-term care homes in Ontario have active COVID-19 outbreaks.

