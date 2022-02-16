Ontario is reporting 1,403 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 364 patients in intensive care.

That’s down slightly from 1,550 people in hospital with the virus yesterday and 384 people in ICU.

The province reported 46 more virus-related deaths.

There were 2,532 new COVID-19 cases reported though Public Health Ontario has said the true number is likely higher because of limits on access to PCR tests.

The province isn’t reporting data on COVID-19 cases in schools, but three were closed on Tuesday for operational reasons.

The province says 85 per cent of residents aged five and older have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 89 per cent have at least one shot.

