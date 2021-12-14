Ontario is reporting 1,429 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 526 cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated and 94 people have an unknown vaccination status.

There were 162 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, including 98 people on ventilators.

Provincial data says 80 per cent of people aged five and older have two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85 per cent have at least one dose.

The numbers come ahead of an update on COVID-19 from the province’s top doctor expected this afternoon.

There are 95 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Ontario, but public health officials have said they expect the number is much higher, and the strain will soon become dominant.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.