Ontario is reporting 1,453 new cases of COVID-19 today and 11 more deaths.

It’s the highest the daily case count has been since May 23, when the province logged 1,691 diagnoses.

Of today’s cases, 639 are in people who are unvaccinated or have only one dose, and 718 are in people who are fully vaccinated, while 96 have an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 309 people in hospital with COVID-19, 75 are fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 151 people are in intensive care units with COVID-19, including 122 who are not fully vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status.

Friday’s case count comes as the government is expected to announce it will extend its vaccine certificate rules and make changes to the program.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.