Ontario is reporting 1,455 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, an increase from 1,362 reported in hospital a day earlier.

The province is also reporting 219 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

That’s compared with 212 on Sunday.

The province notes that more than 10 per cent of hospitals didn’t report their data over the weekend.

The province recorded two new deaths from the virus today.

There are 2,028 new COVID-19 cases, but access to PCR testing is restricted.

