Ontario reports 1,489 new cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations dip below 1,000

Open this photo in gallery A masked woman walks past an art installation in Toronto on Dec. 11, 2020. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 1,489 cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths from the virus.

The provincial government says 51,658 tests have been completed since the last daily update.

The province says 926 people are hospitalized with the virus, with 335 people in intensive care and 233 of those patients on a ventilator.

Health minister Christine Elliott says there are 517 new cases in Toronto, 261 in Peel and 121 in York Region.

The province announced today it would expand emergency child care to more front line workers the government prepares to unveil plans for gradually reopening Ontario’s economy.

The free child-care now available to health-care, education and postal workers will be extended to some construction workers and transit workers in Toronto, York Region and Peel beginning this Tuesday.

