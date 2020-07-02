 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Ontario reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
People line up at a mobile COVID-19 assessment centre, in Toronto, on June 2, 2020.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 153 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The total number of cases now stands at 35,370, which includes 30,730 marked as resolved and 2,680 deaths.

The province reported 204 resolved cases over the previous day, and the numbers of people in intensive care and using ventilators both dropped.

The province completed more than 24,300 tests for the novel coronavirus over the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a new mobile app meant to help with contact tracing of COVID-19 cases won’t roll out across Ontario today as planned.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health says the province is still working with the federal government and the app is expected to launch soon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says new federal public health models are showing that the many restrictions Canadians have suffered with to suppress COVID-19 have worked. But he says the country still has 'hotspots' and any of them could explode into a bigger outbreak if we don't stay vigilant. The Canadian Press

