Ontario is reporting 1,550 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 384 people in ICU.

That’s down from 2,254 hospitalizations and 446 intensive care patients one week ago.

There are 19 more COVID-19 deaths being reported today.

Ontario is reporting 1,593 new COVID-19 cases, though limits on access to tests means the number is likely higher.

About 37 per cent of long-term care homes in the province have active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Ontario isn’t reporting data on COVID-19 cases in schools, but five schools were closed for operational reasons and 206 schools are reporting student and staff absence rates of 30 per cent or higher.

