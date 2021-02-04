Ontario reports 1,563 new COVID-19 cases, 88 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,563 new cases of COVID-19 today and 88 more deaths linked to the virus.

Public health officials have noted, however, that updates to a provincial database are causing data fluctuations in this week’s case counts.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 584 new cases in Toronto, 265 in Peel and 132 in York Region.

Ontario is also reporting that nearly 64,500 tests have been completed since the last daily update.

Another 6,724 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Wednesday’s report.

A total of 355,055 doses of a vaccine have been administered in the province so far.

The large number of COVID-19 infections in some places makes it more likely for new variants of the virus to emerge. Science Reporter Ivan Semeniuk explains how vaccines may not be as effective against these new strains, making it a race to control and track the spread of variants before they become a dangerous new outbreak. The Globe and Mail

