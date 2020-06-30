Ontario reports 157 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

Open this photo in gallery People line up for a mobile COVID-19 assessment centre, in Toronto, on June 2, 2020. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 157 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The total number of cases now stands at 35,068, which includes 30,344 marked as resolved and 2,672 deaths.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped to 213 on Tuesday from 232 the day before.

Story continues below advertisement

The numbers of people in intensive care and using ventilators also dropped.

Ontario’s health minister says the province completed more than 23,700 tests for the novel coronavirus over the previous 24 hours.

Christine Elliott says 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says new federal public health models are showing that the many restrictions Canadians have suffered with to suppress COVID-19 have worked. But he says the country still has 'hotspots' and any of them could explode into a bigger outbreak if we don't stay vigilant. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.