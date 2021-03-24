Ontario reports 1,571 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker perfoms a test at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on April 21, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 1,571 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 459 of the new cases are in Toronto, 309 in Peel and 143 in York Region.

The province says 1,531 cases were resolved since Tuesday’s update.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 news: Updates and essential resources about the pandemic

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

There are 893 people currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario.

Today’s data is based on nearly 32,600 tests completed.

Ontario reports that 72,451 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were given since the last daily update.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.