Ontario reports 1,575 new COVID-19 cases, breaking another single-day high

The Canadian Press
Ontario is again reporting a daily record of COVID-19 cases, with 1,575 new infections recorded today.

The province is also reporting 18 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 472 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel Region, 155 in York Region and 91 in Ottawa.

The province says 917 more cases are considered resolved, and the nearly 39,600 tests have been completed since the last daily report.

In total, 431 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 98 in intensive care.

Ninety-four long-term care homes are currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, with 695 active cases among residents and 435 among staff.

The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 89,784, with 3,293 deaths, and 75,228 cases resolved.

Meanwhile, Ontario is set to release new COVID-19 projections today.

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown and other top provincial health officials are expected to provide new modelling this afternoon.

The new projections for how the virus might spread in Ontario come as the province has reported daily case increases above 1,000 for the past week.

The province reported 1,426 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. According to provincial data, the seven-day average for daily case increases is now 1,217.

Some hot spots such as Toronto and Peel Region have introduced local COVID-19 restrictions in addition to provincial government measures.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging provincial and city governments to do everything they can to stop the surge of COVID-19 and says Ottawa will be there to help businesses survive further lockdowns. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
