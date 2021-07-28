 Skip to main content
Canada

Ontario reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The Canadian Press
Ontario is reporting 158 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the virus.

The numbers are based on 20,527 tests.

The province says 122 people are in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 83 patients are on ventilators.

The latest provincial data show 99.5 per cent of all COVID-19 ICU admissions from mid-June to mid-July were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, and nearly 96 per cent of related deaths were in the same group.

Eighty-one per cent of Ontarians have one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 69 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The province says 94,116 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, for a total of more than19.2 million shots.

