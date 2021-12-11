Rashaun Robinson, 11, receives his first COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic for children at Centenary Hospital in Scarborough on Dec. 10, 2021.NICK LACHANCE/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 1,607 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 654 of the new cases are among people who aren’t fully vaccinated, while 89 people have an unknown immunization status.

The numbers are based on 42,205 completed tests.

The province says 146 people are in intensive care due to COVID-19, including 94 people on ventilators.

Ontario says 80 per cent of residents aged five and older have received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85 per cent have at least one dose.

The province has confirmed 48 cases of the Omicron variant, and local health units say they are investigating other possible cases.