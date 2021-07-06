Ontario reports 164 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Open this photo in gallery People receive their COVID-19 vaccination at the Ontario Food Terminal in Toronto on May 11, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 164 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths from the virus today.

The province says 80 additional cases from 2020 are being reported for the first time today due to a data review by Toronto Public Health.

The numbers are based on 28,755 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says 226 hospital patients are in intensive care with COVID-related illness and 161 patients are on ventilators.

More than 215,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered yesterday for a total of more than 15.9 million doses.

Seventy-eight per cent of Ontario adults have at least one dose of a vaccine and 46 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.