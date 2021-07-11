Ontario reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, six more coronavirus-related deaths

Open this photo in gallery People sit on a patio placed on street parking spaces outside a restaurant in Ottawa on the first day of Ontario's first phase of re-opening on June 11, 2021. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 166 new cases of COVID-19 today and six more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 28 of the cases are in Waterloo and another 28 are in Toronto.

Elliott says Grey Bruce and Peel Region each saw 18 new infections.

She says 170,537 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday, for a total of more than 16,997,971 doses given since the provincial immunization effort got under way.

The province says 202 COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care units, with 132 of those on ventilators.

Declining case counts and high vaccination rates have allowed Ontario to accelerate its pandemic recovery plans, and the province is now set to enter Stage 3 of reopening on Friday.

