Ontario is reporting 1,679 people in hospital with COVID-19 today and 209 in intensive care.

Both are slightly up from Thursday, when the province reported 1,661 in hospital and 202 in ICUs.

There are 19 new deaths from COVID-19 today, and the province says one more was added to the total tally but occurred more than a month ago.

Another 2,760 infections were recorded today but access to PCR testing is restricted.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.