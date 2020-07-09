Ontario reports 170 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery People line up at a mobile COVID-19 assessment centre, in Toronto, on June 2, 2020. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 170 new cases of COVID-19, and three new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

The total number of cases now stands at 36,348, which includes 31,977 marked as resolved and 2,703 deaths.

The province is also reporting 172 newly resolved cases today.

Ontario completed more than 26,326 tests for the novel coronavirus over the previous 24 hours.

The number of people in hospital because of the virus remains steady, while people in intensive care and on ventilators both slightly decreased.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 86 of the province’s new cases today are temporary foreign workers in Windsor-Essex.

She said 30 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 20 reporting no new cases at all.

Meanwhile, Ontario has extended its emergency orders for the COVID-19 pandemic until July 22.

Premier Doug Ford said the extension of the orders will help protect vulnerable people and support front-line workers as the economy continues to reopen.

Some of the measures will make it easier for public health units to redeploy staff for contact tracing efforts and ease restrictions for staffing at long-term care homes.

The extension comes as the provincial government tabled a motion on Wednesday to extend the province’s state of emergency until July 24.

The current state of emergency is set to expire July 15.

The provincial government isn’t able to issue new emergency orders once the state of emergency ends, but it can extend existing orders.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the enormous deficit described in Wednesday's fiscal snapshot is a consequence of the federal government's decision to take on debt so that individual Canadians and households didn't have to borrow to get through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Press

