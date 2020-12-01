Ontario reports 1,707 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,707 new cases of COVID-19 today, and seven new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 727 new cases are in Toronto, 373 in Peel Region, and 168 cases in York Region.

The province also reported 299 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 253 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 737 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

In the province’s long-term care homes, 743 residents currently have COVID-19 and six new deaths have been reported today.

The province says 109 of its 626 long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.

Canadian authorities are assessing COVID-19 vaccine candidates while trials are underway, speeding up any eventual approval for wide use. But science reporter Ivan Semeniuk says it’s likely high-risk people will be prioritized for receiving any vaccine first, with some possibly getting it as early as the first part of 2021. The Globe and Mail

