Ontario is reporting 1,730 people in hospital with COVID-19 today and 219 in intensive care.

That’s up from 1,455 people in hospital on Monday, with no change in the number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs.

The province recorded 13 new deaths from COVID-19 today, and one more that the government says occurred more than a month ago was added to the total count.

Another 1,827 new infections are reported today, but access to PCR tests is limited.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.