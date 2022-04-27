Ontario is reporting 1,734 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, and 211 in intensive care.

That’s compared with 1,730 hospitalizations on Tuesday and 219 people in ICUs.

The province is reporting 22 new deaths from COVID-19.

It also says 3,005 new infections were recorded but access to PCR testing is limited.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.

Nearly 27 of Ontario’s long-term care homes are currently reporting an active outbreak of COVID-19.

