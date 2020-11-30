Ontario reports 1,746 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery A COVID-19 testing facility at Scarborough Health Network's Centenary hospital, on Nov., 28, 2020. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 1,746 new cases of COVID-19 today, and eight new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 622 new cases are in Toronto, 390 are in Peel Region and 217 cases in York Region.

The province also reported 102 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 86 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 670 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

In the province’s long-term care homes, 710 residents currently have COVID-19 and two new deaths have been reported today.

The province says 109 of its 626 long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.

Meanwhile, York Region confirmed 11 cases of COVID-19 linked to a soccer game at a sports facility in Vaughan, Ont.

The public health unit says about 25 people played at TRIO Sportsplex and Event Centre on Nov. 11 and 15.

It says the players wore masks during the game but not while they were in the change rooms.

Most of the cases were Toronto residents, with some from surrounding areas.

Team sports were allowed in York Region at the time but screening of patrons was required.

Editor’s note: (Nov. 30, 2020): This story has been updated to correct the number of new deaths reported on Monday.

