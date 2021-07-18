Ontario reports 177 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Open this photo in gallery People on the streets in the tourist areas of Niagara Falls, Ontario, July 16, 2021. Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Ontario recorded 177 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths linked to the virus today.

The province says the new cases include 33 in Grey Bruce, 32 in the Region of Waterloo, 22 in Toronto, 16 in Hamilton and 12 in Peel Region.

The data shows 105 people in the province are hospitalized because of the virus, with 150 in intensive care and 99 on a ventilator.

The new case counts are based on 14,800 tests administered.

There were 134,654 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered since Saturday’s report, pushing the total number of doses administered in the province up to more than 18.1 million.

The figures come after the province eased some restrictions on gyms, cinemas, indoor dining and large gatherings on Friday.

