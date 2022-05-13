Ontario is reporting 18 new deaths linked to COVID-19 today, after reporting 14 new deaths on Thursday.

The province says there are 1,453 people hospitalized with the virus today, up slightly from 1,451 the previous day.

The number of people in intensive care decreased slightly today to 168 from 175 the day before.

Health officials are also reporting 1,969 new infections detected by PCR testing, which is limited to certain groups.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 10 would give a more accurate picture.

More than 26 per cent of long-term care homes in Ontario have active COVID-19 outbreaks.

