Ontario is reporting 1,808 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths from the virus.

There are 154 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 including 102 people on ventilators.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 124 people in intensive care aren’t fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 30 patients are fully vaccinated.

Provincial data show 80 per cent of Ontario residents aged five and older have both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85 per cent have at least one dose.

The numbers come ahead of an expected announcement from Premier Doug Ford about COVID-19 booster doses.

Calls have been growing for the province to expand booster access further to the protect against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

