Ontario reports 183 new COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths

Ontario is reporting 183 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 50 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 24 in Peel Region and 24 in Grey Bruce Region.

She says there are also 22 infections in Toronto and 10 in Halton Region.

Story continues below advertisement

Today’s data is based on over 26,100 completed tests.

The Ministry of Health says 202 people are in intensive care because of COVID-19 and 143 are on a ventilator.

Elliott says 224,864 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Thursday for a total of more than 16.6 million given out in the province.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.