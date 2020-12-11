Ontario reports 1,848 new cases; Windsor-Essex, York Region going into lockdown Monday

Open this photo in gallery A nurse guides people being tested for coronavirus disease outside a hospital in Toronto, Ont. on Dec. 10, 2020. CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 45 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 469 case are in Toronto, 386 in Peel Region, 205 in York Region, and 106 in Windsor-Essex. The province says it has conducted 63,051 tests since the last daily report.

The province is moving Windsor-Essex and York Region into lockdown. The province says the move is being made to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that schools can stay open and hospital capacity can be protected.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says the lockdowns will take effect on Monday.

The government says it will also impose new restrictions on five other regional health units.

Middlesex-London, Simcoe Muskoka, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph will move into the red “control” zone.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move to orange “restrict, while Leeds, Grenville and Lanark will move to yellow “protect.”

Toronto and Peel Region remain in the lockdown category of the province’s pandemic response framework.

In total, 808 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 235 in intensive care.

The province also says 124 people are on ventilators in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 136,631, with 3,916 deaths, and 116,432 cases resolved.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.