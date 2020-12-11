 Skip to main content

Ontario reports 1,848 new cases; Windsor-Essex, York Region going into lockdown Monday

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A nurse guides people being tested for coronavirus disease outside a hospital in Toronto, Ont. on Dec. 10, 2020.

CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 45 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 469 case are in Toronto, 386 in Peel Region, 205 in York Region, and 106 in Windsor-Essex. The province says it has conducted 63,051 tests since the last daily report.

The province is moving Windsor-Essex and York Region into lockdown. The province says the move is being made to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that schools can stay open and hospital capacity can be protected.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says the lockdowns will take effect on Monday.

The government says it will also impose new restrictions on five other regional health units.

Middlesex-London, Simcoe Muskoka, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph will move into the red “control” zone.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move to orange “restrict, while Leeds, Grenville and Lanark will move to yellow “protect.”

Toronto and Peel Region remain in the lockdown category of the province’s pandemic response framework.

In total, 808 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 235 in intensive care.

The province also says 124 people are on ventilators in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 136,631, with 3,916 deaths, and 116,432 cases resolved.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies