Ontario reports 185 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

Ontario is reporting 185 new cases of COVID-19 today and seven more deaths.

Grey Bruce saw 22 of the new cases, with another 18 in Toronto, 17 in Hamilton, 13 in Peel Region and 13 in the Region of Waterloo.

There were almost 19,600 tests completed in the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 141 people in intensive care in hospitals due to COVID-related critical illness and 84 patients are on ventilators.

More than 125,000 doses of vaccines were administered in the previous day, for a total of more than 18.6 million.

There are more than 8.2 million people in the province who are fully vaccinated.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.