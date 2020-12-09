Ontario reports 1,890 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths from coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott attends a COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force meeting at the Queen's Park, in Toronto, Dec. 4, 2020. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 28 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 517 cases are in Toronto, 471 in Peel Region and 187 in York Region.

In the province’s long-term care homes, 618 residents currently have COVID-19 and 11 new deaths have been reported today.

The province says 115 of its 626 long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.

It also reported 207 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 174 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 866 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

A Toronto school will be closed to in-class learning until January as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened 14 students.

Toronto’s public health unit ordered the closure of Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute until Dec. 18, after which the school will remain closed for the winter break.

Students are set to return to class on Jan. 4.

Principal Carlo Di Felice says all classes will be shifted to remote learning while the school is closed.

There are currently two other schools with the Toronto District School Board that are closed due to an outbreak: Thorncliffe Park PS and Fraser Mustard Early Learn Academy.

The school board has said Thorncliffe Park was closed until at least Wednesday while Fraser Mustard is closed until next week.

