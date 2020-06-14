 Skip to main content
Ontario reports 190 new cases, 12 new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday

Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Ontario reported 197 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths related to the virus on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 32,189, which includes 2,519 deaths.

The Ministry of Health says 26,961 cases are marked as resolved, which is more than 83 per cent of the total case count.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

The province was able to complete more than 23,000 tests yesterday, which is a drop from the previous report, although the province generally completes less tests on weekends.

There are currently 438 people in hospital with the coronavirus.

Of them, 103 are in intensive care and 77 are on a ventilator.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Related topics

