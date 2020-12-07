 Skip to main content

Ontario reports 1,925 COVID-19 cases

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Peer support worker Jenny Nakogee, left, and program worker Barbara Pandza wait to screen clients at The Meeting Place in Toronto on Dec. 4, 2020.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 1,925 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 26 deaths related to the virus.

That’s a record high for new cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, topping yesterday’s daily total by one.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 601 new cases in Toronto, 512 in Peel Region, and 167 in York Region.

She also says there are 1,412 more resolved cases since the last daily update and nearly 45,300 tests completed in that time.

Today’s daily update brings Ontario up to a total of 129,234 COVID-19 cases, 109,402 resolved and 3,798 deaths.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement about Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine plans this afternoon.

Ford will be holding a news conference with Gen. Rick Hillier, chair of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force.

They will be joined by Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones at Queen’s Park.

Elliott has said Ontario will receive 1.6 million doses of the new vaccine from Pfizer and 800,000 doses from Moderna in early 2021.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has said such details were still in the works.

Ontario initially said it would develop its vaccine plan by year’s end, but last week Ford said the province would be ready even if the vaccines arrive sooner.

Also Monday, tighter public health restrictions came into effect in three Ontario regions.

Middlesex-London and Thunder Bay moved into the “orange” zone of the province’s colour-coded, tiered pandemic response plan.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit moves to the “yellow” category.

The change to orange includes restrictions on visitors to long-term care homes and beefed up testing in the facilities.

The change to yellow includes limiting events and social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, while organized public events are limited to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

The measures will remain in place for at least 28 days.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

