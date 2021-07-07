Ontario reports 194 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Ontario is reporting 194 new cases of COVID-19 today and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 42 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 35 in Toronto, and 26 in Peel Region.

She says there are also 16 new cases in Hamilton and 11 in Grey Bruce Region.

Today’s data is based on nearly 27,000 completed tests.

The Ministry of Health says 220 people are in intensive care because of the virus and 155 are on a ventilator.

Ontario says 204,594 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered before 5 p.m. on Tuesday for a total of over 16.1 million given out so far.

