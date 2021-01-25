Ontario to focus on administering COVID-19 vaccine shots to long-term care residents amid dose delay

Open this photo in gallery A registered pharmacy technician prepares a syringe with a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, at St. Michael's Hospital, in Toronto, on Dec. 22, 2020. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is pausing COVID-19 vaccinations of long-term care staff and essential caregivers so that it can focus on administering the shots to all nursing home residents amid a shortage of doses.

The province is currently dealing with a delay in deliveries of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with no shots expected to arrive this week.

The government says the shift in the focus of its vaccine plan means all long-term care home residents, high-risk retirement home residents and First Nations elder care residents will get the first dose of the vaccine by Feb. 5.

That’s sooner than a previous goal of Feb. 15, but the earlier plan had included the vaccination of long-term care staff and caregivers as well.

The government says it expects 26,325 Pfizer-BioNTech doses next week, which are far fewer than the amount originally expected.

A total of 286,110 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province so far.

Ontario reported 1,958 new cases of COVID-19 today and 43 more deaths linked to the virus.

Meanwhile, schools in seven public health units across southern Ontario reopened for in-person classes on Monday.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said that means 100,000 students are returning to the classroom for the first time since before the winter break.

The province is implementing more safety measures in areas where schools are reopening, including requiring students in grades 1 through 3 to wear masks indoors and when physical distancing isn’t possible outside as well.

It’s also introducing “targeted asymptomatic testing” and enhanced screening protocols in those regions.

While it’s been more than a month since students in southern Ontario have been in the classroom, classes resumed in the northern part of the province on Jan. 11.

The provincial government has said the chief medical officer of health is keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation in public health units where schools remain closed to in-person learning to decide when it’s safe for them to reopen.

But the province has said that in five hot spot regions – Windsor-Essex, Peel, York, Toronto and Hamilton – that won’t happen until at least Feb. 10.

The public health units where schools are reopening today are the Grey Bruce Health Unit; the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit; the Hastings and Prince Edward Counties Health Unit; the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Health Unit; the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit; Peterborough Public Health and Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

Efforts in some countries to control COVID-19 in schools by limiting class sizes and using alternate locations made for a more stable and effective learning environment, according to Prachi Srivastava from Western University. She says research shows a lower teacher-to-student ratio also has better education outcomes overall. The Globe and Mail

