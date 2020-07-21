Ontario reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, province’s highest number in several weeks

Open this photo in gallery People line up at a mobile COVID-19 assessment centre, in Toronto, on June 2, 2020. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 203 new cases of COVID-19 today, the highest number recorded for several weeks, as well as one new death related to the virus.

The total number of cases now stands at 37,942, which includes 2,753 deaths and 33,605 resolved cases.

There were 92 resolved cases newly reported today, meaning new cases have outpaced newly resolved cases for multiple days in a row.

The province says it was able to complete just under 23,000 tests the previous day.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 57 per cent of today’s cases came from people under the age of 39.

She says today’s numbers are concerning and urged people to follow physical distancing rules.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk, Sarnia-Lambton and York regions will move into Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan Friday. Ford says Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex will be held back as they continue to have larger case counts of COVID-19. The Canadian Press

