Ontario hospital closing health centre in Niagara due to staff shortage

Niagara Health is shutting down its urgent health centre in Fort Erie, Ont., on Thursday due to shortages of staff and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.

The hospital says nurses and doctors working there will be redeployed to other emergency departments in the region.

Residents needing health care are asked to contact their doctors, access the urgent care centre in Port Colborne, Ont., or go to the nearest emergency department.

Other hospitals in Ontario are being forced to cancel surgeries and redeploy their staff to provide care for the surging numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Bluewater Health hospital in Sarnia, Ont., says it has reopened a COVID-19 health unit as the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital quadrupled from seven to 31 patients during the last two weeks.

The hospital says it had to cancel most surgeries as the number of staff on sick leave increased to five times the usual number.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 2,081 people in the hospital with COVID-19 288 patients in intensive care.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 202 people in intensive care are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 86 people are fully vaccinated.

The province reported 14 new deaths from the virus.

There were 11,582 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday but Public Health Ontario notes that the true number is likely higher due to policy changes making testing less accessible.

The numbers come as a new round of public health restrictions takes effect in the province.

Students are learning remotely starting today, businesses like restaurants and gyms must close to indoor service and hospitals are pausing non-urgent surgeries.

