Ontario reports 2,094 new COVID-19 cases as stricter measures go into effect in two regions

Ontario is reporting 2,094 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 618 new cases in Toronto.

She also says there are 368 new cases in Peel Region, 277 in York Region, 132 in Ottawa and 104 in Durham Region.

Today’s data is based on 39,500 completed tests.

Ontario reports that 841 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 but the province notes that 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data over the weekend.

The province says that 50,453 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Sunday’s daily report.

A total of 2,031,735 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far.

Meanwhile, stricter public health measures went into force in two Ontario regions on Monday as the province continued ramping up its vaccine drive.

Hamilton went into the strictest grey-lockdown phase of Ontario’s pandemic response plan, while the Eastern Ontario Health Unit entered the second-strictest red zone.

Those who live in grey zones will be able to attend fitness classes outdoors as of today.

Premier Doug Ford made that announcement Friday, when he also revealed that hair salons and other personal care services will be able to reopen in grey zones on April 12.

Also, the government lowered the minimum age for vaccine eligibility in 10 more public health units last night, from 75 down to 70.

It also announced that people aged 70 and older in York Region, who had previously only been able to book vaccines through the regional service, can now use the provincial system to make appointments.

Also in York Region, a drive-thru vaccination site opened at Canada’s Wonderland.

A limited number of patients will be able to get vaccines at the Vaughan, Ont., theme park by appointment only.

Two more mass vaccination sites will also open in Toronto, where people as young as 70 started getting vaccinated on Saturday.

But the city is also grappling with COVID-19 outbreaks that have forced Toronto Public Health to shutter three schools.

The Toronto District School Board says it’s moving students at Brian Public School and Victoria Village Public School to online learning for the time being. And the Toronto Catholic District School Board has temporarily closed St. Dominic Savio Catholic School.

Dr. Theresa Tam says COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to smother the pandemic in Canada but she urges slow and cautious removal of public health restrictions so they can be of maximum benefit. Reopening too soon, especially as more contagious variants spread, will likely just mean slamming things shut again after people get sick. The Canadian Press

