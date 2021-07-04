Ontario reports 213 new cases of COVID-19, nine deaths

Open this photo in gallery The province says 158 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, 235 people are in intensive care because of the virus and 159 are on a ventilator. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 213 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 49 new cases in the Waterloo Region, 42 in Toronto and 25 in Grey Bruce.

She says there are also 17 new cases in Peel Region and 12 in Halton Region.

Story continues below advertisement

The data is based on nearly 19,000 completed tests.

The province says 158 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, 235 people are in intensive care because of the virus and 159 are on a ventilator.

Elliott says 196,068 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday for a total of more than 15.5 million.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.