Ontario to provide $695-million to municipalities to help cover pandemic-related costs

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark speaks to the media at the provincial legislature, in Toronto, on Dec. 7, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario says it is providing $695-million to municipalities to help cover pandemic-related costs.

The funding is part of a joint provincial-federal agreement reached earlier this year to help address pandemic expenses.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says the new funding will ensure municipalities do not carry operating deficits into 2021.

Clark says the province is continuing talks with communities about pandemic costs that they will incur in the months ahead.

Last week, the province’s Financial Accountability Officer said the pandemic will cost Ontario municipalities $6.8-billion over two years.

Peter Weltman also warned that while the joint federal-provincial restart agreement inked earlier this year provided $4-billion in relief, and municipalities will find some savings, a $2.4-billion shortfall exists for the coming year.

Ontario reported 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 43 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 780 cases were in Toronto, 528 in Peel Region, 148 in York Region, 143 in Durham, and 111 in Windsor-Essex.

In the province’s long-term care homes, 728 residents currently have COVID-19 and 22 new deaths have been reported today.

The province says 135 of its 626 long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.

It also reported 223 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 188 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 933 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has signed a contract to receive up to 168,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December. The first doses weren't expected until January, but Trudeau says deliveries could now begin within 48 hours of Health Canada giving the the green light. The Canadian Press

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
