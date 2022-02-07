Ontario is reporting 2,155 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 486 people in ICU.

Not all hospitals report data from the weekends, but that’s down from 2,983 hospitalizations and 555 patients in intensive care a week ago.

Ontario is reporting 11 more deaths from COVID-19.

There are 2,088 new COVID-19 cases being reported today, but Public Health Ontario has said the true number is likely higher because of changes to the province’s testing policy that limit access for many residents.

Ontario isn’t sharing data on virus cases and outbreaks in schools, but nine schools were reported closed for COVID-19 operational reasons and 389 schools reported student and staff absence rates of 30 per cent or higher.

About 46 per cent of the province’s long-term care homes are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

