Ontario reports 218 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Ontario is reporting 218 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 40 of the new cases were in Toronto, 33 in Peel and 23 in York regions.

She says the numbers are based on over 14,100 tests.

There are 110 people in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 78 patients on ventilators.

Elliott says the province administered 60,583 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those eligible on Saturday, for a total of over 19.5 million shots.

