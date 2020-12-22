Ontario reports 2,202 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,202 new cases of COVID-19 today and 21 more deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 636 new cases in Toronto, 504 in Peel Region, and 218 in York Region.

Elliott also says that there were nearly 45,300 tests completed since the last daily update.

COVID-19 cases that need hospitalization rose by 90 today to 1,005.

There are currently 273 people in intensive care, and 172 on a ventilator.

Overall, there have been 160,255 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, 136,767 resolved, and 4,188 deaths.

All of Ontario will go into lockdown on Boxing Day as the province tries to bring soaring COVID-19 cases under control. Premier Doug Ford says the lockdown will remain in place for southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9. system. The Canadian Press

