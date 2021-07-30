Ontario reports 226 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Ontario is reporting 226 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths.

That’s the highest daily death toll since July 1, when the province recorded 19 fatalities linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 62 of the new cases are in Toronto, 35 were in Waterloo Region, and 24 were in Peel.

She says the numbers come from nearly 21,000 tests.

Elliott says the province also administered 83,907 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine today.

The province says 81.32 per cent of adults have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 70.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

