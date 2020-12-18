Ontario reports 2,290 new COVID-19 cases; Ford calls emergency meeting with health officials

Open this photo in gallery A health worker speaks to people outside a COVID-19 testing centre at St. Michael's Hospital, in Toronto, on Dec. 12, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 2,290 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 40 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 691 new cases in Toronto, 361 in Peel Region, 296 in York Region, 207 in Windsor-Essex, and 126 in Hamilton.

The province says it has conducted 68,246 tests since the last daily report, with a backlog of 81,235 tests being processed.

In total, 877 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 261 in intensive care.

The province also says 168 people are on ventilators in hospital.

The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 151,257, with 4,098 deaths, and 129,417 cases resolved.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he’s called an emergency meeting with health officials to tackle rising hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Ford says the meeting with the province’s health minister, chief medical officer of health and hospital leaders today will concern next steps to break the trend.

The meeting follows calls from the Ontario Hospital Association for the government to implement lockdowns in more public health units, and to consider stronger measures.

The province is considering new measures but Ford has offered few details about what those might be.

He says “everything is on the table” to protect people’s health.

