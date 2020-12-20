Ontario reports 2,316 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths related to coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery A man wearing a mask walks pasts another pedestrian in Toronto on Dec. 11, 2020. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 2,316 new cases of COVID-19 today and 25 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

It’s the sixth consecutive day the province has registered more than 2,000 new infections.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 486 of the daily cases are in Toronto, 468 in Peel Region, 326 in York Region, 151 in Windsor-Essex and 128 in Niagara.

All of those regions are currently under lockdown due to rising case counts, except for Niagara, which is moving to the red alert level of the province’s pandemic plan tomorrow.

The province is also expected to announce more health measures on Monday following a weekend of emergency talks.

Provincial data also shows 875 people are currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with 261 in intensive care and 156 on ventilators.

